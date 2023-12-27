FOREST commuters are sure to feel the impact of closures in both directions on the A40 at Monmouth after Christmas.
The A40 between the Raglan interchange and Dixton Road is set to close both ways overnight for a month for resurfacing, writes Des Pugh.
The Welsh Government has issued an Order that will see the northbound (Ross direction) closed between the Raglan interchange and Dixton roundabout, and the southbound from Dixton roundabout to the Mitchel Troy slip road between 8pm and 6am.
However, the Welsh Government has told our sister paper The Monmouthshire Beacon that “it will be necessary to close the road in both directions, but only in one direction a time”.
A 40 mph temporary speed limit will also be imposed on the stretch from Raglan Interchange to Dixton Roundabout for the duration of the works from 6am to 8pm Mondays to Fridays and at all times on weekends.
The Order will come into force on 5 January 2024 and is due to last until February 9, but the Welsh Government has issued information to us contrary to that saying :”The scheme is in its planning stage at the moment and we are anticipating a start date in early March, for approximately 6 weeks”.
The government says all traffic will be diverted.