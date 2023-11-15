ADULTS in the Forest and Wye Valley who would like to improve their maths skills are being invited to do so by taking part in free art courses in Cinderford.
Artspace Cinderford is hosting an introduction morning to its ‘Multiply’ creative arts courses, which are designed to “support learners with their everyday numeracy skills and confidence” through art, on November 29.
The Multiply sessions are for people aged 19 and over who have less than a level 2 maths qualification - a GCSE or O level at grade C or above, or a CSE level 1.
A description says: “Our range of multiply courses will help you to feel more confident about your number skills whilst producing your own fantastic artwork.”
An Artspace spokesperson explained of the introduction event: “Learners and organisational representatives are welcome throughout the morning to have a go at some sample Arts activities, meet our Artspace team and tutors and find out a little more about our Multiply courses.
“There will be opportunities to sign up for our Spring courses or to discuss a bespoke outreach offer for your organisation.
“Refreshments will be provided and a FREE take away Art pack (subject to availability) for eligible learners attending.”