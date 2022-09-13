People of the Forest express sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty The Queen
People gathered at the Forest Council offices on Sunday to hear the proclamation of the new King.
Subscribe newsletter
PEOPLE around the Forest of Dean shared their deepest condolences with the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The announcement from Buckingham Palace at around 6.30pm on Thursday (September 8) triggered an outpouring of tributes, as people across the nation paid their respects to the extraordinary life and legacy of Britain’s longest serving monarch.
As well as formal ceremonies, there have been silences observed at community events and sports matches in the Forest.
Knitted tributes as well as more traditional flowers have also appeared in towns and villages.
The service for Her Majesty at Westminster Abbey on Friday evening (September 9) included Behold O God Our Defender, written by Lydney-born composer Herbert Howells.
Councils in the Forest and Gloucestershire are now following national protocol as local government representatives took part in ceremonies to proclaim the ascension of King Charles III to the throne on Sunday (September 11).
There were proclamation ceremonies for the new monarch around the Forest and one for the whole of Gloucestershire in Gloucester.
The main proclamation ceremony for the Forest was made at 2pm on Sunday by the Chair of the Forest Council, Cllr Julia Gooch, in the presence of Deputy Lieutenant Mrs Dee Russell-Thomas.
The Deputy Lieutenant said: “On this solemn occasion we come together following the passing of our late Sovereign Queen Elizabeth II.
“Our sadness at this time is shared with people across the nation, the Commonwealth and the world as we remember with love and gratitude the life-time of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.”
In a prayer after the proclamation, Rev Sarah Bick, of Mid Wyedean Churches, said God had “called your servant our Sovereign Lord King Charles to the throne of this realm. Guide him with your wisdom, strengthen him with your power and let justice, truth and holiness, peace and love and all those virtues that come from you flourish in his days.”
Following the proclamation at Coleford, there were similar ceremonies at Cinderford, Lydney, Mitcheldean and Newent.
Mayors appeared with the ‘jewels’ on their chains of office hidden in black purse-style bags.
Cllr Mrs Christine Howley, Mayor of Newent, said on behalf of the town council: “It is with great sadness that we have today learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“The Council extends its heartfelt condolence to the Royal Family at this sad time.
“We remember with gratitude the lifetime of service Her Majesty had devoted to our Nation and to the Commonwealth.”
Cllr Nick Penny BEM, Mayor of Coleford, said: “Coleford Town Council would like to express our heartfelt condolences on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“Her devotion and unstinting service to this country and the Commonwealth for over 70 years has been truly remarkable.
“May she rest in peace, and our sincere thoughts are with her entire family at this time.”
Lydney Mayor Cllr Natasha Saunders said: “Heartbroken to have received the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen this evening.”
She added: “Rest in peace Your Majesty.”
Cllr Chris Witham, Chair of Cinderford Town Council, said: “It has sadly been announced by Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.
“The Town Council and the residents of Cinderford are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“On behalf of the people of Cinderford, I wish to convey our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the Royal Family at this terribly sad time.”
Gloucestershire County Council Chair Alan Preest, who is also a Lydney Town and Forest of Dean district councillor, said: “On behalf of all councillors and staff of Gloucestershire County Council, I should like to express how very sad we all are at the news of Her Majesty The Queen’s death”, Cllr Preest said.
“We send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family.
”Gloucestershire has a very special connection to the Royal Family, and Her Majesty visited the county a number of times during her reign, and on each occasion the warmth of feeling the people of Gloucestershire had for her, and vice versa, was abundantly clear.
“Her Majesty’s commitment to her role and to the people of the Commonwealth will not be seen again in our lifetime.
“She was a wonderful ambassador for Britain and an example to us all.”
Forest of Dean MP Mark Harper, who was part of a Commons’ debate when news of the Queen’s ill health was made public, tweeted after the announcement on Thursday: “A life of duty and service has come to an end.
“The thoughts and prayers of people across the Forest of Dean will be with the Royal Family.
“May Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Rest in Peace. God Save The King.”
Flags were lowered to half-mast on Thursday, the day of the Queen’s passing.
At 11am on Saturday they returned to full mast for the proclamation of the accession of the King being read in London.
Flags were then returned to half mast and will remain so until Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday (September 19).
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |