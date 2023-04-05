The Picture House Gallery at 1 Belle Vue Road is owned by Karen Lougher who also runs the Palace Cinema with her husband next door.
Karen has made the space available for farOpen to show their wide range of arts and crafts in a light and airy setting in the centre of the town.
The exhibition features works by Jennie B, DelARTful Designs by Sarah Delahoy, Uschi Arens Price, Watercolours by Penni, Dirk Van Der Meyden, Jo Rockley Art, Wye Valley Woodcraft, Sew__exciting, Grace Engel Arts, Triguity Art, Sue Bamford Art, Deborah Phelps-Gane Art, Jane Simmonds Art, Annabel Williams, Lisa Dear Artworks, Byefield Emporium, Gina Nell Creates and Charlotte Keating.
As well as pictures in various media, there is jewellery, ceramics, photography, textiles and prints which are all for sale.
The exhibition runs until April 16 and the gallery is open between 9.30am and 2.30pm.