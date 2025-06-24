PILLOWELL Band won two first places in the famous Whit Friday Saddleworth Marches.
It was the first time in the band’s 136-year that it had taken part in the event.
The Whit Friday Marches are made up brass band competitions in 11 different villages around Saddleworth and Oldham.
The first venue for the Forest band was Grotton where they played The Prolcaimers’ 1988 hit I’m Gone Be (500 miles).
A short level march along the street took the band to the test piece arena, where they played The Bombardier by former Pillowell conductor TJ conductor.
Now under their Musical Director Ian Whitburn, the band played these two pieces at each of the venues visited.
The band won first prize in the fourth section and received lovely comments from some of the many spectators.
The band had a fun along the streets of Freizeland before performing a test piece in the contest area.
Next was Greenfields where Pillowell again won first in the fourth section with another superb performance of The Bombardier.
The visit to Greenfields started with three of the younger band members carrying their name board through the streets and finished again with many positive comments.
Uppermill was a short coach journey away where Pillowell played the march for the knowledgable crowds lining the streets.
Next was Dobcross – the setting for the brass band movie Brassed Off.
A spokesman for the band said: “Everyone was absolutely buzzing, as we waited our turn to walk up the hill to start the march.
“Famous bands, such as Brighouse and Rastrick, Hepworth, Aldbourne, Fairey’s and the wonderful Chav Brass, who always have a great time ,had already came down the hill as they headed to their next venues.
“No wonder this is called the greatest free show on earth.
“Where else would you get to hear all of these wonderful Championship Bands ,first, second, third sections, fourth section, youth and unregistered bands all having a great time and everyone joining in?
Also bands from as far away as Norway and Australia – how special is that for all the youngsters taking part and also more mature bands people, experiencing the magic of the Whit Friday Marches for the very first time?
“Dobcross, that was certainly one for the memory bank.”
Dobcross turned out to be their last venue.
They went to Diggle, but would have been very late going on so the decision was taken to head to Delph.
They got there around 10.20pm but registration was already closed with some 30 bands still waiting to play.
The spokesman added: “So it was back to the hotel for a well deserved drink or two, to sum up and debrief on what had been a fantastic day, certainly a memorable one in the history of Pillowell Band.
“Many thanks to musical director Mr Ian Whitburn and to Pillowell band Secretary, Alison Hennessey who put the wonderful itinerary together.
“Five villages visited, two first places – a fantastic achievement for our local village band.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.