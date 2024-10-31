A STUDY has suggested brides in Gloucestershire favour pink as their preferred alternative wedding dress colour.
Experts in customised jewellery at Glamira.co.uk gathered a list of wedding dress colours, excluding white, and analysed their monthly search volume in areas of the UK. The colours were ranked from highest to lowest number of searches to reveal the nation’s top 10 most popular alternative wedding dress colours.
Leading the ranking are black wedding dresses, which receives 18,624 searches every month UK-wide. However, Gloucestershire residents search the most for pink, with 37.45 monthly searches per 100,000 people. UK-wide, the colour ranked second place, garnering 10,255 monthly searches.
A spokesperson for Glamira.co.uk said: “Embracing alternative wedding dress colours allows brides to express their individuality and personal style on their special day. From black to deep reds to soft pastels, these vibrant hues reflect the unique love stories of each couple, transforming tradition into a beautiful celebration of identity.
“Choosing a non-traditional colour not only adds a fresh twist to wedding attire but also symbolises the joy and creativity that love inspires. It is clear that more brides are moving away from the traditional white wedding dresses and choosing to stand out in their own way.”