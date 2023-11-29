A BUNGALOW with a swimming pool and pool house in a Herefordshire village could be cleared to make way for two larger houses.
Evergreen Developments of Gloucester has applied to develop the half-acre plot at Ferndale in Lovers Walk, Gorsley between Ross-on-Wye and Newent.
With a contemporary design, the proposed four-bedroom detached houses would be finished in render, stone and timber and would have solar panels on the roofs.
Each would have three parking spaces, with a free-standing garage on the site retained.
Approval has already been granted for nine houses on the neighbouring field, which are currently being built.
Comments on the application, numbered 233281, can be made until December 6, though Linton parish council has requested this be extended to December 12 to allow it to discuss the proposal at its meeting the day before.