Plans have been submitted to reduce the size of a lime tree on Oaklands Court, Ross-on-Wye. The plans, which were submitted to Herefordshire County Council, seek to reduce the height of the lime tree from 17.5m to approximately 3.5m. The reduction in height is intended to eliminate any ongoing safety risk.
Following a professional assessment, decay was found at the base of the tree. By reducing it to a manageable height, it is hoped that the tree will have a longer lifespan and alleviate potential dangers in the future.