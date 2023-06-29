An amendment proposal to the existing planning permission for the Merrivale Lane site in Ross-on-Wye is up for consideration by the planning committee at Herefordshire Council. The proposed non-material amendment, which refers to number P231950/AM, seeks to bring about a change in the pre-established conditions tied to the outline planning consent P201134/O.
The amendment centres around the condition 4 and 20 of the original planning consent and is primarily aimed at allowing more flexibility in determining the location of the pedestrian link from the development site to the neighbouring public right of way.
The original outline planning permission, carrying number P201134/O, granted approval for the construction of 16 dwellings on the site at Merrivale Lane. All matters, except access, were reserved in the original approval. The original application received the green light, with conditions attached, after careful deliberation by the planning committee.