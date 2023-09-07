A planning application has been submitted to Herefordshire Council, proposing the transformation of an existing annexe into holiday let accommodation.
The property in question, located on Gloucester Road, Ross-on-Wye, is currently a detached self-contained annexe.
The application P232508/F was received by the council on Wednesday, 16th August 2023, and was validated a week later on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023. The public is now invited to share their views on the proposal. The consultation period commenced on Friday, 1st September 2023, and will conclude on Thursday, 28th September 2023.
The council aims to make a determination on the application by Wednesday, 18th October 2023.
Residents of Ross-on-Wye Town, particularly those in the Ross East ward, are encouraged to participate in the consultation process. Those interested in viewing the application or offering their comments can do so by accessing the Herefordshire Council's planning department portal or contacting the council directly.