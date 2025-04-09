A Herefordshire housing association has launched a new programme aimed at tackling digital exclusion among its customers.
Platform Housing Group has created a group of colleagues called Platform Digital Ninjas who can help residents who are struggling with digital access and offer support and signposting.
The initiative is part of the landlord’s wider digital inclusion work which is led by Digital4Everyone team. They have already helped around 4,000 customers gain online skills and confidence during 2024/25.
The digital ninja training programme builds on this success which helps colleagues understand the real-life impacts of digital exclusion and how they can bridge the gap.
It is co- delivered with UK charity ability net the training introduces colleagues to the signs of the digital exclusion such as not being able to afford Wi-Fi or lacking in confidence to use websites or apps.
It explores practical tools and resources that can support customers including innovative assistive technology such as Be My Eyes and Seeing AI, which help blind, or low vision users navigate the digital world.
Tim Marsh, Digital Empowerment Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “Digital exclusion can be incredibly isolating; it can prevent people applying for jobs, managing their finances or even staying in touch with loved ones.”
“Through Platform Digital Ninjas, we’re making sure our colleagues feel confident to listen, empathise and refer customers to the support they need. They don’t need to be tech savvy, just willing to help.”
According to NHS Digital*, people living in social housing are among the groups most likely to be digitally excluded; by upskilling colleagues in this way, Platform aims to ensure no customer is left behind in an increasingly digital world.