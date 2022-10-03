Plenty to get your teeth into at tasty Forest Food Showcase
THOUSANDS of food lovers headed for the 10th Forest Showcase at Speech House on Sunday
It featured more than 100 producers from the Forest, Wye Valley and further afield.
Visitors were tempted by a huge range of food and drink from gourmet burgers and handmade scotch eggs, to award-winning preserves andchutneys, fine cheeses, farmhouse ciders and speciality wines, ales and flavoured gins.
Several exhibitors reported that they had sold out of their products or set new sales records.
Students from the catering course at the Cinderford campus of Gloucestershire College were selling chilli dishes.
Serving members of the public was no surprise to them as they regularly welcome visitors to the college’s View restaurant.
There were a variety of demonstrations by local chefs in the cookery theatre, including meat-based, vegetarian and plant-based dishes.
Among them was Gareth Jenkins, head chef at the Speech House Hotel who was joined by Deb Blackmore from Plump Hill Farm, which is now based in Huntley, to make burgers using pork from the farm and to give other tips.
The talks and tastings area featured local businesses including the Forest Deli and McCrindles Cider.
Yvette Farrell, owner of the Harts Barn Cookery School at Longhope showcased ‘a Forest Plougman’s’, demonstrating how to make a smoked, soft cheese using local milk, as well as a chutney and served with pickled veg and sourdough bread.
As well as the food and drink there was live music from local bands, the Jitterbug Circus, entertaining capers from Creative Canopy arts group and the popular turnip tossing competition.
