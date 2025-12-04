PLANS for burger vans at woodland beauty spots have prompted a backlash and a claim people visiting the countryside don’t want to “pile on calories”.
Environmental body Natural Resources Wales has asked for permission for a van at the Beacon Viewer car park at Maryland, Trellech , which has prompted 21 objections.
And an application seeking permission to use part of the car parking area at Great Barnets Wood, on the western edge of Chepstow, for a mobile food and drinks van has been made to Monmouthshire County Council.
Among those who have objected to the Trellech plan is ward member, and Conservative council group leader, Richard John, who has raised concerns over litter and impact on local businesses as well as the unsuitability of a lane to the clearing for extra traffic, which has already had to be “patched up” by Monmouthshire Council.
He also said a snack van would “disturb” wildlife, while NRW has even told the council dormice are probably present.
The Narth and District Footpath Group has also objected as it says Beacon View is “an entirely inappropriate location for a food van”, while others have said they fear for the “peace and tranquillity” of the area with one stating: “We come to enjoy the views and do not need sustenance or onion smells in the middle of nowhere.”
But Wye Valley National Landscapes, which is responsible for protecting the area, has said it has no objections to the applications.
Shirenewton councillor Louise Brown has also objected to the plans for the snack van at the parking area at Great Barnets Wood on the Mounton Brook to Chepstow road.
The Conservative has written to the council’s planning departmen, saying: “The point of a walk in the woods is for healthy exercise, not to pile on the calories with beef burger buns.”
She has argued that allowing a snack van at Great Barnets Wood would be contrary to the Welsh Government’s Well-being of Future Generations Act, which has to be considered as part of a planning application, due to her belief unhealthy food would be for sale.
Coun Brown has also highlighted concerns over litter and claimed NRW has previously rejected calls for dog fouling bins in the area, instead telling dog walkers to use the “stick and flick method for dog fouling”.
“Dog fouling is already a concern in relation to people who walk this wood and combining this with food and drink raises an environmental health concern. For example, a child sitting on a log eating a beef burger next to a dog fouling mess,” she adds.
A member of the public has also objected to the plan stating the parking area is too small and a snack van would “undermine the ethos” of the Wye Valley, which is a protected National Landscape beauty area, and harm local pubs and restaurants.
Councillors have asked that both applications for change of use planning permission are decided by the council’s planning committee rather than officers under delegated powers.
