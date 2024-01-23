SHOCKING footage shared by Gloucestershire Police shows a deer in the Forest with what is thought to be a crossbow bolt in its head.
An image of the deer was made public by Gloucestershire Police’s Rural Crime team on its X – formerly Twitter account, @GlosPol_Rural.
The police say the animal has been spotted several times in the Forest.
They have also issued a plea to anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area to dial 999 and report it.
The tweet reads: “This deer has been spotted several times in the Forest of Dean – can you spot the issue?
“It is illegal to hunt any mammal in the UK, let alone a deer, on public land – if anyone sees any suspicious behaviour in the FOD, PLEASE call 999 – #rural crime.”
The force also shared video of the deer on its Facebook page last week, on which many users commented their “disgust” at the animal’s plight.
One person said: “This is horrific and disturbing to see, I hope the deer can be helped and the person who is responsible is disgusted with themselves for such a inhumane act”.
Another added: “People with weapons playing god, just like fox hunters.
A third commented: “People who hurt animals are sick in the head. Why do that to nature?”