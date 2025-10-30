Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Newent, yesterday, (Wednesday).
The collision happened at around 6pm on the B4215 at Malswick, near to the Malswick House Pub.
A white DAF heavy goods vehicle, which was being driven in the direction of Gloucester by a man, and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.
The pedestrian, a man in his 50s and from Gloucester, sustained serious injuries and despite the best efforts of those at the scene, he was pronounced dead.
A man aged in his 60s from Oxfordshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving in connection with the incident and he remains in custody for questioning.
The family of the man who died are being supported by specially trained officers.
The B4215 remained closed for several hours while a collision investigation took place at the scene and the road has since reopened.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or anyone who saw a pedestrian walking on the B4215 prior to or around the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 378 of October 29: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
