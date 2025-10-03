POLICE are looking to speak to the man pictured in connection with enquiries into the theft of a purse in Ross-on-Wye in August.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The purse was taken at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 20 August from Aldi on Brookend Street, and a bank card from the purse was used, around half an hour later in Morrisons nearby.
“Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Rice on [email protected] or 07814 773990 quoting 22/77500/25.”
