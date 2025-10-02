A MOTORIST who was arrested after crashing into a town bridge and causing £50,000 worth of damage on a closed road will face no further action.
Newerne Street Bridge, in the centre of Lydney, sustained significant damage in the crash, which happened early last December and left one person with serious injuries needing treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
The bridge was fully closed from November 24 after Storm Bert, and remained closed until late January when it reopened under temporary traffic lights.
It fully reopened in June and Gloucestershire Highways’ repairs to the bridge are now complete.
The repair costs are being recovered by the driver’s insurer, but Gloucestershire Constabulary has confirmed this week that a Lydney man in his 20s, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, will face no further action.
Former Gloucestershire Council chairman Alan Prees said he was “extremely disappointed and amazed that no action is to be taken against the individual who struck and badly damaged the Newerne Street Bridge with his vehicle”.
“Equally appalled and shocked were a large number of local residents who I have subsequently spoken to,” added the Forest of Dean Reform councillor for Lydney East
“It goes without saying that the event, and the road closure caused a great deal of economic and social damage to the local community.
“As time progressed from last December the silence around the circumstances from the authorities was deafening, and it has come as no real surprise that no action is now the course of action.
“However, I fundamentally and firmly believe that a definitive statement regarding this incident (should be) issued by the police and/or the Crown Prosecution Service as to why no action is being taken.”
He added that notwithstanding that the road was closed, “it was quite apparent that the vehicle was travelling quicker” than the 20mph speed limit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.