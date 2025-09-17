It’s said that bowls is a game for all ages and Wilf Wilsher is proof of that with his 100th birthday just weeks away.
Wilf has been a member of Chepstow Bowling Club since 2002 and still plays regularly at Monday afternoon sessions at the club in Mathern Road.
Friends at the club organised a special celebration on Monday (September 15), the last day of the outdoor bowls season.
A club spokesman said: “He enjoys both indoor and outdoor bowls, supported by fellow members who admire his enthusiasm and skill.”
Those attending the celebration also enjoyed pieces of a special cake made by member Lynn Wingrove.
The cake was decorated with an iced figure of Mr Wilsher in action on the green.
Members of the club also enjoyed a game of bowls watched by Mr Wilsher.
Mr Wilsher’s 100th birthday is on Sunday, October.
He was born in Sudbrook, one of four sons and two daughters of Fred and Emily Wilsher.
He has always been a keen sportsman and played cricket and football for Sudbrook.
On the recent August Bank Holiday he travelled to Parkend with his son Rob, a former Caldicot headteacher, for the carnival which is held on the field where he played cricket on several occasions.
Mr Wilsher passed the 11-plus and attended Larkfield Grammar School in Chepstow.
After school he began his career with the Great Western Railway and was based at Severn Tunnel Junction.
He started as a fireman, keeping steam engines stoked with coal and he later became a driver.
He later moved from Severn Tunnel to the Canton engine sheds in Cardiff.
After many years on the railways he went on to become an agent for the Co-op Insurance Society, a position he enjoyed until retirement.
Wilf met his future wife, Mary, at the Caldicot YMCA dance hall. Their courtship led to marriage in Berwick-on-Tweed, while Mary served with the Land Army.
The couple spent their early married life after the Second World War living in a flat in the keep at Caldicot Castle, where their son, Rob, was born.
They later moved to Portskewett, where their daughter, Marie, completed their family.
He continues to live in the family home with support.
Mr Wilsher has dedicated his life to serving others and is an integral part of the local community.
Mr Wilsher is a long-standing member of Caldicot Methodist Church, where he has served in various roles, including secretary, treasurer, and steward.
His commitment to community service includes years as a local community councillor for Portskewett and he was also as a member of the Monmouth District Council.
Together with Mary, Wilf ran the Portskewett Good Companions Club for many years until its closure due to the Covid-19.
In recognition of his extensive voluntary work, Wilf received an award from the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisation and an invitation to a Royal garden party at Buckingham Palace.
