GWENT Police appealing for information to find Lily-Ann Bristow, who has been reported as missing.
The 15-year-old from Abergavenny, was last seen on Thursday, November 16, near Heol Y Groes, Cwmbran at around 1.40pm and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She is described as around 5 ft 6” tall, of slim build with light brown hair.
Lily-Ann was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark jumper with a small red flower on the front, a black puffer jacker with black and white Nike high-tops.
She has links to Bristol, the Torfaen and Cardiff areas.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300390895.
Lily-Ann is also urged to get in contact to confirm she is safe and well.