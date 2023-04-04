POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision last Wednesday afternoon (March 29).
The incident, which involved a brown Honda CR-V and a silver Kia Optima, happened on Park End in Lydney at around 4.15pm.
One of the cars overturned in the collision. Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Officers would now to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not already spoken to police, or who has dash cam footage which they believe is relevant.
Anybody with information is asked to contact police through the website, quoting incident 277 of March: 29 www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/