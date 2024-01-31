GWENT Police have appealed for information to find Jamie Hereford who was last seen in Chepstow ands been reported as missing.
Jamie, 34, was last seen in the town at around 3am on Sunday (January 28) and officers are concerned for his welfare.
A force spokesperson said: "He is described as of stocky build, bald and has a beard and is believed to be wearing a black jumper.
"Jamie has known links to Caldicot area.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400034864.
"Jamie is also urged to get in touch with us."