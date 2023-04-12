POLICE have launched an appeal to find a Monmouth man who has been reported missing.
Stewart McGinn, 30, was last seen near his home address in Monmouth at around 1pm on Tuesday, April 11 and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as around six foot tall and wears glasses and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black jumper and black trainers.
Stewart also has links to Cardiff.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300115636.
Stewart is also urged to get in touch with police to confirm that he is safe and well.