POLICE were yesterday (Sunday, December 10) granted more time to question a 45 year-old man being held on suspicion of murder following an alleged stabbing in Cinderford.
At Cheltenham Magistrates' Court yesterday, an additional 36 hours of detention for the man was authorised, which is due to run out tonight (Monday, December 11).
It comes after emergency services were called to High Street near its junction with Valley Road at 10.20pm on Friday (December 8) with a report that a man had been stabbed inside a house.
The man, aged in his 30s, was treated by paramedics and later died from his injuries.
A scene guard was in place at the property over the weekend and officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the murder and have now established that both the victim and suspect are local residents. It is believed that they were both known to each other.
Anyone with information on what took place is asked to complete the following form quoting incident 446 of 8 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/
You can also provide information anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/