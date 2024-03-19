POLICE want to speak to four boys after school bus and car windows were smashed in a coach depot, causing £17,000 worth of damage.
Owners of Ross-on-Wye firm H&H Motors found vehicles damaged on Monday morning, March 18.
And police say four boys aged around nine to 13 were spotted at the yard the previous evening.
The family shared their shock, posting: “Last night some disgusting low lifes have vandalised and caused thousands of pounds of damage to vehicles including coaches.
“Whoever did this will be caught on camera! Don’t people ever think? How this can damage a business and more. Coaches are used for local schools to get children to school and back.”
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident at H&H Coaches on Broadmeadow Yard between around 5.30pm and 6pm (Sunday, March 17).
“Four boys, aged approximately between nine and 13, were seen in the premises around the time but fled the scene, two of them on bike and two on foot, one of whom escaped via a nearby brook.
“One of the boys was wearing a green coat and a hoodie pulled up. One of them was on a black bike in a black coat and one was on a bright red bike and wearing white trainers.
“Damage was caused to a school minibus where the windscreen and three driver’s side windows were smashed, a coach had a skylight kicked out and a car had a window smashed.
“Another minibus had four windows smashed and fire extinguishers were also stolen from some of the coaches and buses.”
Police Sergeant Alice Bennett of South Herefordshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We would like anyone who may have seen this criminal damage or knows who these youths are to get in touch with us please.
“Aside from the cost of the criminal damage to the business, their actions have left a local firm unable to operate as normal ,which has inconvenienced both them and their customers.
“They were also unable to do their school transport which has had an impact on the local community.
Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org .”