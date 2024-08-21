POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a collision between an e-scooter and a pedestrian in a village near Gloucester, which left a woman with a suspected fractured wrist.
Officers were called to a report that a collision had taken place outside Brockworth Court Farm on Court Road, Brockworth, at around 2.45pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 20).
The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment to a suspected fractured wrist.
The rider of the e-scooter failed to stop to check on the welfare of the pedestrian or to provide details and continued on his journey.
He may also have been injured as a witness stated his hands were bleeding.
It is currently illegal to ride an e-scooter on public land or roads in the UK, except in designated city rental scooter trials.
Officers from the Gloucestershire Police Roads Policing Unit attended the incident, but could not locate the rider of the e-scooter and are now asking him to make contact and give an account of what happened.
He was described as being a white man in his late teens, who was of a slim build and approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing an all-black tracksuit with white accents on the zip up hoodie.
Investigating officers would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage.
Information can be submitted online by completing the following form and quoting incident 277 of 20 August: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/