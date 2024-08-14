WITNESSES are being sought by police after an alleged assault at a night club two months ago.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of an assault in Mojos nightclub, Newport, on Monday, June 17.
"A woman sustained injuries after another woman reportedly pushed her to the ground and hit her across the face.
"The incident is believed to have happened at around 1.30am and 2.30am on Sunday, June 16.
"Officers would like to speak to these two women (pictured) who may be able to help with their investigation.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the website, direct message on social media, or by calling 101, and quoting log reference 2400199572.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."