Figures released last week show that 164 extra police officers have been recruited in Gloucestershire since September 2019, bringing the total number of officers in the constabulary to 1,325.
Since our recruitment drive was launched in 2019, the Government has now recruited almost 21,000 new police officers in England and Wales, representing a fulfilment of a key 2019 Conservative manifesto promise.
Gloucestershire Constabulary has been particularly successful in attracting new officers – exceeding its target by eleven. This comes as the Home Office accepted the Police and Crime Commissioner’s bid for a further 10 officers, taking the projected total by September 2023 to 174 – Gloucestershire’s highest number of police officers in recent years.
Speaking on this success, our Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson said, “strengthening the front line was always one of my main objectives. People have told me they want to see more officers on their streets and that’s what I am delivering… they will boost numbers dealing with the public and enable the Constabulary to focus on community issues as they arise, leading to more enforcement.”
This recruitment drive comes as part of a wider plan of action from the Government to tackle crime across the nation.
The Conservative Government’s Beating Crime Plan will deliver a safer Britain alongside record funding for our police, with a £17.2 billion policing budget for 2023–2024. This is alongside the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Act which is giving the police and courts the powers they need to tackle serious crime head on. The Government is also delivering its Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, backed by £100 million in funding, over £2 million of which is being spent here in Gloucestershire, making our streets and neighbourhoods safer for women and girls.
Since 2010, crime excluding fraud has been cut by over 50 per cent – making our communities safer. Theft has been reduced by 20 per cent and domestic burglary by 30 per cent. The Government has also taken 90,000 knives off our streets through stop and search, surrender initiatives and targeted police action since 2019.
