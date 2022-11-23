POLICE have been targeting pubs and clubs across Gloucestershire in the last week as part of a regional anti-drugs operation.
The third phase of Operation Scorpion, a collaboration between the five police forces in the south west, ran from Wednesday, November 23 until Sunday, November 27.
The operation aims to tackle drug supply and use on a regional scale and raise awareness of the risks of becoming involved in drug-related crime.
Drug tests were carried out on entry at several pubs and clubs in the county along with a series of patrols, as the third phased focused on a clamp down on illegal activity in the evening and night time economy.
Gloucestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson said ahead of the operation last week: “This week of action demonstrates our commitment to making the South West a safer place, launching a co-ordinated operation against drug-related crime.
“For the first time, I’m pleased to see Operation Scorpion targeting those who supply drugs as well as people who use illegal gateway drugs.
“Drug abuse can ruin lives and it’s important that we use this week to educate and inform those who see it as a harmless recreation.
“I’m looking forward to attending enforcement activity and operations in town centres to see our vision for Operation Scorpion in action.”