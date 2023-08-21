POLICE are warning cyclists visiting the Forest of Dean for their holiday break to be vigilant following a spate of bike thefts.
Officers have received five reports of high-end bicycles being stolen during the last two weeks.
Thieves have been targeting holiday sites in Lydney and Coleford overnight and are cutting through locks or breaking into vans to take the electric bikes.
The most recent theft happened on Sunday when a holidaymaker in Coleford was awoken to the sound of his van being broken into. A Santa Cruz Megatower mountain bike worth £8,000 was stolen from inside the vehicle.
Officers are now advising holidaymakers to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately to police.
Inspector Nick Cook said: "We are proud that the Forest attracts so many visitors and holidaymakers, with many wanting to make use of the numerous bike trails.
"However, people still need to be vigilant, even if they are on a holiday park, as thieves will be opportunistic and can strike anywhere.
“We're advising people to keep their bike safe and to make sure they use D-locks and to give their property the best protection."
For more advice on how to help keep your bike safe visit: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/how-safe-is-your-bike/
Anyone who has been the victim of a bike theft but hasn't yet reported this can do so by completing the following online form: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/