Drawing attention to the challenges facing local authorities, Stark emphasised the crippling effects of governmental austerity measures and the escalating inflation rates. He highlighted that such circumstances have significantly increased the costs of services, rendering budgeting nearly impossible. He underscored that the budgetary struggles facing the council are not unique to Herefordshire, but more widespread. He warned that the council, especially during his term, may have to contend with reduced funding at the county level.