Ross-on-Wye town councillor Daniel Lister is the first incumbent to announce his bid to stand again on May 4.
In a series of videos posted to social media, Councillor Lister talks about his decision-making process and how he consulted with friends, family, and residents before deciding to run as an independent town councillor.
Councillor Lister is particularly passionate about Ross North, which he believes has a lot of potential for growth. He emphasised the importance of continuity in seeing through ongoing initiatives and ensuring that projects don't fall by the wayside when councillors don't get re-elected.
Councillor Lister outlines one of his strengths is engaging with residents and hearing their ideas and concerns. He says he is committed to making Ross a better place for everyone, and he sees the upcoming elections as an opportunity to ramp up his campaign and make a real difference. Daniel Lister has put out the call for volunteers to help with his campaign and is eager to hear from anyone who wants to get involved.
With the elections only eight weeks away, Councillor Lister's announcement is likely the first of many to come. As the other incumbent councillors and new candidates declare their intentions.