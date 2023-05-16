Former Mayor of Ross-on-Wye, Cllr Ed O’Driscoll, delivered his final address to the full council at the Ross Town Council’s Annual General Meeting on Monday, May 15, reflecting on a series of noteworthy civic engagements.
Cllr O’Driscoll began his tour on April 26, presenting mugs to a number of primary schools within the Ross Parish.
Early May brought a flurry of celebrations with the Coronation Ball on the 6th, followed by a service of celebration for the coronation at Saint Mary’s Church the next day. Cllr O’Driscoll continued his civic duties, attending St parties at Waterside and Swallow Rd on the 8th.
The 9th of May saw him inaugurating Saint Michael’s new Hospice shop in Cantilupe Road. He then put his trivia knowledge to the test at a charity quiz at the Royal Hotel on the 11th, lending his support to Macmillan Cancer Support.
His final engagement, a poignant one, was a service of remembrance for Joyce Thomas on the 13th of May, held at the packed St Mary’s Church. This string of events encapsulates the former Mayor’s dedication and commitment to the community of Ross-on-Wye.