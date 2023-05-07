Ross-on-Wye, Ross-on-Wye North Parish Ward

BARTRUM, Chris - Liberal Democrats - 562 (elected)

CIOLTE, Dan - Liberal Democrats - 338 (elected)

COKER, Valerie Elizabeth Anne - The Conservative Party Candidate - 281 (elected)

FOREMAN, Shelley Ann - Independent - 325 (elected)

HODGES, Melvin Brian - Labour Party - 250

LISTER, Daniel William Edward - Independent - 500 (elected)

NASH, Bram - Liberal Democrats - 207

NASH, Rochelle Lesley - Liberal Democrats - 233

VIDLER, James - Liberal Democrats - 243

WINDER, John - Liberal Democrats - 398 (elected)

Ross-on-Wye, Ross-on-Wye West Parish Ward

COLE, Simeon Wood - The Conservative Party Candidate - 298

CUTTER, Phillip Grenfell Haydn - The Conservative Party Candidate - 318

DELVES, Linden - Liberal Democrats - 428 (elected)

FOWLER, Katie Lousie - 423 (elected)

FREER, Sarah Caroline - Liberal Democrats - 447 (elected)

STARK, Louis - Liberal Democrats - 582 (elected)

TAYLOR, Rob Treeman - Independent - 459 (elected)

UTTING, Julian Francis - Liberal Democrats - 473 (elected)