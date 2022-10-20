Plans approved for conversion of barn into new community space
The Forest of Dean District Council has granted permission for a barn - formerly used as a garage - next to Tidenham Church to be converted into a community facility.
The plans, which were submitted in July this year, were drawn up to avoid construction being needed on the Grade II listed church to provide more room and facilities for the community.
Inside the new community facility, there will be a kitchen, a large meeting room, a bathroom, a store room and a wheelchair accessible bathroom.
Despite being granted full permission, the construction of the building has certain conditions to ensure that it is sympathetic with its surroundings.
Conditions for the development include the provision of a sample of the building’s roofing to the local authority, details of roof light casements, and the removal of the existing ramp and railings from the site.
The council said: “In accordance with their powers [...] the Council as a Local Planning Authority grant full permission to the development.
“In accordance with the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework, the Local Planning Authority has sought to determine the application in a positive and proactive manner.”
Public comments on the application were unanimously positive, supporters saying that the development would allow the church to “reach out to more people in the community and offer support” and would “support the survival of Tidenham Church into the future”.
