POLICE have issued a scam warning after seizing nearly £1,000 worth of counterfeit Scottish £20 notes from a town shop that reportedly exchanged them.
PC Daryl Kift of Ross-on-Wye Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Nine hundred pounds of counterfeit Scottish notes were exchanged by a shop in Ross-on-Wye, for £900 of real British notes.
"Please be mindful as to why someone would want to exchange Scottish notes, when they can do it at a bank or Post office."
Action Fraud warns: "Criminals are using sophisticated networks and methods to make counterfeit notes.
"If you have been passed or recover counterfeit currency, this should be reported to your local police force.
"Police are responsible for investigating and will liaise with the National Counterfeit Currency Unit."