PUPILS at a Cinderford school got into the groove to raise money for its two dance clubs.
The children at St White’s Primary School in Cinderford were joined by staff members and parents for a dance-a-thon last Friday (April 19).
Teacher Chloe Cartwright put together a playlist of tunes ranging from Elvis to more recent hits and action songs such as YMCA by Village People.
There was even a competition to guess how many songs were played during the six-and-a-half marathon with one lucky pupils winning a dance-related prize with her guess of 130, just three more than the actual number.
The event raised money for the Years Three and Four and Years Five and Six dance clubs to buy equipment and costumes.
In September last year, Ms Cartwright formed a dance club for the older pupils but there was so much interest that she extended it to Years Three and Four.
They have already taken part in the Cheltenham Dance Festival and are looking to buy costumes and equipment as they enter more competitions in the future.
All of the 260 pupils at the school spent one lesson taking part in the danceathon and it was so much fun that many came back at breaktime and lunchtime.
Ms Cartwright said: “Dance is a great way for children to thrive and express themselves.
“It also builds self-confidence and I’ve had parents tell me how being part of dance club has enhanced their children’s self-confidence.
“It was lovely to see parents come and join in the dance-a-thon, everyone has had a great time.
“I put together a playlist of songs the children know and love as well as some older songs and action songs like YMCA and Macarena.”
For more pictures visit the Review website at www.theforestreview.co.uk