Pupils receive ‘poignant’ Royal letter the day after Her Majesty’s death
PUPILS from a Forest primary school had mixed emotions upon receiving a letter of thanks from Her Majesty The Queen for artwork they created for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.
Children from Pauntley C of E School, near Newent, received a letter from the Queen’s Lady-in-Waiting Richenda Elton, the day after Her Majesty died.
The letter thanked them for their letters and “splendid” photographs they sent to Her Majesty at the time of her Jubilee celebrations at the end of May.
The letter was an official correspondence from Balmoral Castle, where the Queen had been staying this summer, and was dated September 6 - the day on which Her Majesty officially appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Pauntley Assistant Headteacher Joanne Jones said receiving the letter on Friday (September 9), the day after Her Majesty’s death, was a “particularly poignant” experience for the school.
Mrs Jones said: “It was an incredibly poignant moment when our headteacher, Mr Larner told the children about the letter during our assembly on Friday.
“They were thrilled to receive the letter and to think that the Queen had seen the images of their art work and Jubilee celebrations, although obviously saddened by the news of the Queen’s death.
“We intend to frame the letter as it represents an important moment in our nation’s history and that of our school”.
Back in May the school enjoyed a Community Jubilee Picnic in the “perfect” springtime weather, and special commemorative coins were presented to pupils by former school teachers.
The children also created vibrant artworks based on portraits of the Queen including one inspired by pop artist Andy Warhol, of which they sent photographs to Her Majesty.
Their letter of thanks from Lady Elton, addressed to the pupils of Pauntley C of E, reads: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for the letters and splendid photographs which you sent to Her Majesty on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.
“The Queen was glad to hear from you and, although unable to reply to you personally, Her Majesty was pleased to hear of the various activities you have been undertaking to celebrate this special event.”
It concluded: “I am to thank you again for your messages of good wishes to Her Majesty in this, her Platinum Jubilee year.”
