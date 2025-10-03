THE Friends of Linton Yews recently held a fun music and movies quiz night at the village hall.
Almost £300 was raised on the night which will go towards maintaining the four ancient yew trees in St Mary’s churchyard, one of which has a 33-foot girth.
Rev Edward Palin – the great-grandfather of Michael Palin, who has visited the church – was vicar of Linton for 38 years from 1865-1903, and the Monty Python star wrote about it in his recent bestseller about the priest’s son Great-Uncle Harry, after discovering he had been killed in the Great War.
Adding to the sense of fun, the two question masters, Ben Casson and Steve Jones, set the scene dressed strikingly as Clint Eastwood and Ozzy Osbourne respectively with many of the quizzers also appearing as their favourite pop or film star.
A real test of knowledge, the multimedia quiz was won by Inside Number nine, adopting the theme of the science fiction TV series The Prisoner with Cruella’s Crowd a close second.
