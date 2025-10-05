RAIL passengers face an extra day of disruption after Network Rail confirmed works at Gloucester will be extended until tomorrow (Monday, October 6) to allow an essential upgrade to the signalling system.
Buses have replaced trains between the city ,Lydney and Hereford.
The railway has been closed since Saturday, September 27 while engineers worked around the clock to replace more than 10,000 wires in Gloucester signal box as part of a full electrical upgrade.
The line was expected to open on Monday with over 12 miles worth of wiring having been replaced.
While the electrical upgrade work has been successfully completed, the testing of the new system is taking longer than anticipated and services through the station will now resume on Tuesday, October 7.
The signalling system at Gloucester controls trains travelling from South Wales, Worcester, Swindon and Bristol, and was installed in the late 1960s, making it some of the oldest signalling equipment on Network Rail’s Western route.
The modernisation of the system will ensure rail services can continue to run safely and reliably through the area.
Marcus Jones, Network Rail’s Western route director, said: “We’re very sorry for the disruption this extended closure will cause for passengers and thank them for their patience while we complete essential testing of the new system.
Chloe Coglan, GWR station manager for Cheltenham and Gloucester area, said: “Due to the over-running engineering work on the signalling that controls trains in the Gloucester area train services are unable to operate as planned.
“A limited rail replacement service will be provided instead until the lines affected can be reopened again by Network Rail.”
