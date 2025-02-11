Three members of the Lower Wye Ramblers, Marion Huckle, Nigel Neilleay, and Sharon Sanderson, met up with fellow Rambler Tracey Howe on the 100th day of her mammoth 5,000-mile trek around the coast of Britain, walking with her as she bade farewell to Wales by crossing the Old Severn Bridge and started the English coast part of her journey. Tracey is undertaking her trek in memory of her late wife, Angela, who recently lost her life to cancer, and is raising funds for five charities (The Beatson, Marie Curie, The Brainstrust, Breast Cancer Now, and CoppaFeel). She began her trek in Glasgow on November 1 last year, and the whole venture will take around 12 months.
Sharon said, “It was a privilege for us to meet Tracey, her friend Claire, and Emma, who is filming a documentary about Tracey’s Trek, and walk with her on just a small part of her journey. She is a down-to-earth but very inspiring person, and by the time we parted ways at the sea wall at Aust, we felt that we had become part of what she calls her ‘community’. We will be following her progress over the coming months and wish her all the best.”
Tracey’s story and her daily blogs can be viewed at https://traceystrek.uk/; to donate to her fundraising efforts, go to https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/4117/traceystrek/
The Lower Wye Ramblers next walk will be on Sunday, February 16 and will be an 8.5-mile moderate walk starting at 10 am from Peckett Stone Woodland Car Park (Grid reference: SO 50339 07393; Nearest postcode: NP25 4AF; what3words: connected.lamenting.police).
The walk, which will include several steep uphill sections and 36 stiles, will first head off over fields and tracks to Penallt Church before returning to the start point via Troy Park Wood.