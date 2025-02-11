Three members of the Lower Wye Ramblers, Marion Huckle, Nigel Neilleay, and Sharon Sanderson, met up with fellow Rambler Tracey Howe on the 100th day of her mammoth 5,000-mile trek around the coast of Britain, walking with her as she bade farewell to Wales by crossing the Old Severn Bridge and started the English coast part of her journey. Tracey is undertaking her trek in memory of her late wife, Angela, who recently lost her life to cancer, and is raising funds for five charities (The Beatson, Marie Curie, The Brainstrust, Breast Cancer Now, and CoppaFeel). She began her trek in Glasgow on November 1 last year, and the whole venture will take around 12 months.