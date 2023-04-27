THE District Council is asking people to help identify the perpetrators of a huge fly tip near Westbury-on-Severn.
The council’s Street Wardens team recently visited the site of the fly tip at the bottom of Hunthill in the village and are asking anyone with information about it to come forward.
A Facebook post from Forest of Dean District Council said: “Our Street Warden Team have recently been to visit a site of a large fly tip at the bottom of Hunthill, before Grange Court Road in Westbury-on-Severn.
“The large fly tip contained builders waste, Roofing tiles, guttering, wood batons and general waste, including carpets, clothing, toys, food waste, nappies.
“If you’ve had any work done recently and recognise any items, or if you have any further information about this fly tip, please email the Street Warden Team at [email protected]”
The appeal comes with fly tipped waste having been discovered more than 1,300 times in the Forest in the year to March 2022, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
Commenting on a post on the council’s Facebook page, some residents suggested the difficulty in accessing Gloucestershire County Council’s Household Recycling Centre in Broadwell due to the booking system brought in during Covid may be partially to blame for the large number of fly tips in the district.
Others labelled it "disgusting" and "a disgrace", and said they hoped the perpetrators were identified.