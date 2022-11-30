RESIDENTS in the Forest are being offered extra help this winter to cope with the cost of living crisis.
Last week, the Forest Council wrote to 2097 households across the district to offer additional bills support, available to people with disabilities, those on Universal Credit and pensioners not receiving pension credit.
The one-off payments will be made using surplus funds from the Government’s Energy Bill Rebate Discretionary fund distributed earlier this year.
It comes with the council having distributed more than £340,000 in funding to local causes, organisations and residents this year as part of the Government’s Household Support Fund.
Councillor Richard Leppington, cabinet member for finance, said: “We know that some households on Universal Credit, and pensioners not receiving Pension Credit and people with disabilities are facing financial hardship during the cost of living crisis.
“Therefore we are using surplus energy rebate funding to give them extra help.
“We are writing to all eligible households to say we have credited their council tax account to help with their bills over the winter months.
“If residents don’t want to use the money to pay their council tax they can contact us and we will refund the money to their bank.”
Payments of £50 will be given to people in receipt of Personal Independence Payments (PiP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA) or Attendance Allowance (AA) under the scheme.
Residents in receipt of Universal Credit after May 26 this year will receive £168, while pensioners born after September 26 1956 and not in receipt of Pension Credit or Government support will receive a £150 payment.
Since April, the council has distributed more than £50,000 from the Household Support Fund to local causes which support people in need, including £22,500 to the Forest Baby Bank, £10,000 to the Salvation Army and more than £18,000 to the Forest Food Bank and Lords Larder at Newent.
The funding has also seen supermarket vouchers totalling almost £140,000 distributed to households in receipt of council tax support or pension credit, with £80,000 going toward tackling fuel poverty.
Leader of Council Tim Gwilliam commented: “This winter will be especially challenging for many of our residents across the Forest of Dean and will affect people who may not have experienced such issues before.
“The costs of everything are rising for us as a Council, for our local businesses and shops and of course for every household in the Forest of Dean.
“We all wish we could do more, we all wish we didn’t have hard decisions to make just to get through, but we do and those hard decisions will be mirrored throughout the district.
“As a Council we are committed to helping our residents and local businesses as much as we possibly can and have been working with partners to ensure that help is distributed where it’s needed so that we can all make it through this cost of living crisis.
“Remember, it’s okay to ask for help. It’s massively important not to suffer in silence.
“Instead, let organisations know as soon as you realise that you’re hitting troubled times.
“There’s no shame in reaching out. These are difficult times and we all need to understand as a community, as friends and as family that people from all walks of life are going to need a little help.”
Deputy Leader of the council and cabinet member for communities Paul Hiett added: “The cost of living crisis will have a profound impact on many households and by distributing over £340,000 to people across the district we want to help as many people as possible receive the support they need.
“The work being done by our Communities Team with local groups and organisations will help people from across the district during these difficult times and I’d like to thank all of the officers involved and ask that anybody looking for assistance, please get in touch and find out what help we can provide.”
The council’s communities team has also been working with local organisations to provide warm spaces for people who can’t afford to heat their homes this winter, with 11 currently registered across the district.
Organisations interested in offering a warm space, or residents who want to find out about their nearest space, should go to www.warmwelcome.uk.