RESIDENTS have taken to the street to keep Monmouth's Goldwire Lane open to through traffic, as highways bosses impose a temporary trial closure.
Local broadcaster Peter Garwood filmed the event and interviewed locals, Justine Johnson and Homeforge House resident's daughter, Louise Martin.
Also in support was Cllr Martin Newell, town councillor for the town ward, who was subsequently elected ward county councillor in a by-election on Thursday on a Welsh Conservative ticket after new Monmouth Labour MP Catherine Fookes stepped down.
Justine, who previously submitted a petition to MCC, said: "It is with some dismay that the 105 residents who’ve been fighting to keep the road open for vehicle access learnt that MCC were pursuing their plan to enforce a Temporary Traffic Order on 25th October, directly after the council ward election, and impose a trial prohibiting vehicle access except for lane residents and emergency services.
"We want a shared, safe space where the road is resurfaced, a white line put in demarcating areas for pedestrians and lowering the speed limit to make it safer.
"The arguments put forward to change the status of Goldwire is without merit. It’s just another waste of taxpayers’ money, depriving most roadusers the right to use the lane, which for well over 300 years, has been a public thoroughfare.
"It's high time funding was used to fix other streets, such as Monnow Street, which is in a disgraceful state."
Justine said an email from Carl Touhig (Neighbourhood Services manager) stated he didn't think the 105 residents fully understood the benefit to pedestrians.
But she said she’s still waiting for a response to her question: What benefit is it to vehicle users who need their cars to get to work and go about their business?
The council seemed determined to implement the Active Travel Scheme's 'Further Recommendations' at the cost of drivers, she added – although only 233 town residents (population approx 11,000, approx 2%) filled in a consultation, which isn’t truly representative.
A previous request to Catherine Fookes that all neighbouring residents should future MCC consultations put through their letter boxes had not received a response.
Ms Johnson also slammed MCC's "unfortunate language", referring to the lane as “a rat run”, which created "negativity" and was "unacceptable".