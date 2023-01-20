MOTORISTS in Monmouth could face further disruption this summer when resurfacing work will take place on the old Wye Bridge.
Improvements have been put on hold while work was carried out on the railway arches and utility pipes and while Monmouthshire County Council decided on what will happen with a proposed new Active Travel Bridge across the Wye.
At a meeting of full council yesterday ( Thursday, January 19), Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for climate change and the environment, Cllr Catrin Maby provided an update on the progress of proposals for the Active Travel bridge across the Wye at Monmouth and plans to resurface the Old Wye Bridge.
Subject to gaining planning consent and funding, it is hoped construction on the new bridge will start in 2024/25.
Cllr Catrin Maby said: “I’m delighted that the new active travel Wye Bridge proposals have made significant progress and a planning application has now been submitted. The plans are available to view and comment on the Council’s website https://planningonline.monmouthshire.gov.uk/online-applications/ entering application reference DM/2022/01800. Public access computers are available at Monmouth library if required.
“Supporting Active Travel is a vital part of our work to tackle the climate emergency. This new bridge will enable more people to leave the car at home and travel by foot or by bike away from traffic; making commuting easier, more enjoyable and more environmentally friendly.
''The new bridge provides a safe route between Wyesham and Monmouth and will be in addition to the existing pavements on the old Wye Bridge, which will remain in place.”
The bridge forms part of a comprehensive suite of Active Travels plans for the town, with improvements proposed linking Wyesham to the new bridge and from the new bridge to the Kingswood Gate development.
Cllr. Maby added: “This exciting project does not, of course, detract from the need to ensure the old Wye Bridge is fit for use. The condition of this highway has been a longstanding concern but improvement works have been on hold pending repairs to the structure of the railway arches and mains utility pipes.
''Those works are now complete and preparations to resurface the highway are being made.
“The Highway team is preparing the design and contract specification of the refurbishment works. Once completed, tenders for refurbishment of the highway will be invited with an expected completion date this summer.
''Unfortunately, these desperately needed works will be disruptive to the local community due to the traffic management arrangements and it may even be necessary to close the road to vehicles for a short period.
''The Highways team will share details on the timings and potential disruption with local members once the contractor has been appointed and the detailed programme has been drafted, with associated comms to keep the wider community informed.”