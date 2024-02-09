“I’ve developed a good working relationship with both Llanover and Llanarth Estates, but I’d like to get more farmers involved in the project, because Barn Owls love open farmland. It’s where they feel at home. I know at times farming can be a closed community and someone such as myself can be viewed as an outsider, but it’s for the benefit of everyone if we can create more habitats for Barn Owls and increase their numbers,” said Richard.