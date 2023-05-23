They will return to Beachley Barracks – their home since 2007 – until a new base at Caerwent, between Chepstow and Newport, is ready.
The ‘goodbye to Chepstow’ parade on Thursday (May 18) attracted a large crowd of well-wishers as the Riflemen made their way from the town’s fire station to Chepstow Castle.
As the parade passed the town’s war memorial, the soldiers saluted the battalion’s Royal Colonel, HRH the Duke of Kent who was accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken.
Among the guests at the parade were Monmouth MP and Secretary of State for Wales David Davies, the Mayor of Chepstow Cllr Margaret Griffiths and Forest councillor Nick Evans who is one of the councillors for Tidenham which includes the barracks.
The parade was led by the Band and Bugles of The Rifles who also performed a number of tunes for the guests and crowd – “Sir John Moore”, “Rifles Revue” “Overture to Swift and Bold” and “High on a Hill”.==
Captain William Moon, of 1 Rifles, explained that the parade was to commemorate the departure of the battalion in the summer to a base in Cyprus that is officially British territory.
He said: “Starting in June and over the subsequent weeks the battalion will take part in a unit move to Dhekelia in the eastern sovereign base area of Cyprus.”Cyprus is a hugely significant location for the UK sitting as it does on the nexus of three continents.”
“While we are there 1 Rifles will be asked to do a number of important tasks including security of the strategic military site and critical national infrastructure on the island.
“In the coming year, 1 Rifles will also act as the regional stand-by battalion at high readiness to act as versatile forward-faced,acclimatised infantry unit able to undertake a wide range of short-notice operations primarily focused on the Middle East andNorth Africa.
“It is a role that will come with much challenge but one which we are looking forward to.”
The battalion will take over from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment who were recently involved in the evacuation of British nationals from war-torn Sudan.
Captain Moon said the battalion had been treated well by the town.
He said: “Whilst it has been here the battalion has deployed on numerous operational tours, particularly to Afghanistan and Iraq, multiple overseas exercises to places such as Kenya and Belize and has supported numerous UK efforts including reacting to floods in Wales, during Covid 19 providing ambulance drivers and vaccination teams and most recently providing instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers here in the UK.”
Riflemen from the battalion were also part of the recent Coronation.
Captain Moon said: “Throughout, Beachley Barracks has been our home. Riflemen have married here, have had children here, have settled here and have died while based here. We have memorials to them both in our own Remembrance garden and in the Commonwealth War Grave in Beachley.
“Every time we have done something in this community – marched through the town, shopped in this busy High Street or sometimes had one or two drinks two many of an evening, we have always been looked after and treated well and for that we are very grateful.
“The Pitchers Bar across the street have offered to host a leaving party for Riflemen and one that will remain open if anyone else has similar opportunities.”
He said that while the battalion is in the Mediterraean, a small team will remain to maintain the barracks and a number of other army organisations will continue to operate there under the command of Brecon-based 160 Welsh Brigade.
Captain Moon said the battalion would return to Beachley with a new role driving armoured vehicles and would remain there for some years after.
He said: “In summer 2025 we will return to Beachley to take on a new role as a light mechanised battalion driving Foxhound vehicles.”Many of you will have heard that the unit is then due to move to Caerwent with the subsequent closure of Beachley Barracks.
“By the time we return construction will have commenced on this new home for 1 Rifles with a projected completion date of 2030.
“While this is an exciting project for the future and especially for the Army’s footprints in Wales, the reality is Beachley Barracks will be home for 1 Battalion The Rifles on our return and for a while yet.
The Rifles were formed in 2007 from the amalgamation of historic regiments includes the Glosters but its history can be traced back to the formation of the first light force of infantryman in the early 19th century.