A DISPUTED footpath that crosses a firing range on the banks of the Severn estuary will be officially recognised as a public right of way.
The seawall path between Caldicot and Rogiet was blocked in 2020 by the Severnside Rifle Range, which said it feared walkers were at risk from stray bullets if they wandered across its range.
There were also angry claims at a meeting of Monmouthshire County Council’s licensing and regulatory committee last week that a council photo of a site sentry box breached national security by showing specialist police who guard the UK’s nuclear infrastructure training.
Shooters further say that a family that has lived nearby for 375 years can testify that the original right of way has fallen into the river behind an earth mound “butts or bullet catcher” at its southern boundary.
But the committee supported walkers who claim an established right of way over the mound, that should never have been blocked.
The bank was part of the original Ministry of Defence firing range, with the land having been sold to its private owners in the 1990s.
The council issued an emergency temporary closure in December 2020 which was later extended.
But its rights of way officers, following an investigation and examination of maps, some dating back to the 1820s, have now recommended the definitive map of public rights of way be amended to show the route, which isn’t part of the Wales Coastal Path, as a recognised footpath.
Council map officer Mandy Mussell told the committee: “When all the evidence is taken together, it shows it is probably reasonable to allege a public right of way exists along the crest of the seawall.”
Councillors were told they didn’t have to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that a footpath has been in use, with permission of a landowner at some point, only that the footpath, or right to access it as claimed, had existed.
They were also told that issues such as safety, or any nuisance caused, had to be put aside as all they had to consider was whether there is a right of access.
Ms Mussell said infrastructure at either end of the path supported those claims and showed photographic evidence to the committee.
“It shows a flag staff and sentry box along with a metal kissing gate at the western boundary of Severnside Rifle Range. All the structures are installed to accommodate walkers,” she said.
“In other words, if there was no public right of way then there would be no need for the sentry box, kissing gate or ‘Flagstaff’.”
But Chris Carter, of Severnside Rifle Range, said the Wales Coastal Path had been diverted in the area, with an existing MoD firing range also close by, and he disputed the council’s evidence including a heat map from tracking app Strava, which showed how people had crossed the butts.
He said the kissing gates had been left in place after the coastal path had been diverted and disputed the route being claimed.
“I’m Caldicot born and bred and the Collett family, who have lived there since 1647, will testify the footpath was in the river not on the bank.”
And Tony Morgan, of the Cardiff Small Arms Club, who said he was an MoD trained safety officer, said the sentry boxes weren’t to assist walkers, but to monitor ships and to make sure stray bullets were not going in or near them.
Mr Carter also angrily objected to a 2008 photo, taken by the council, of a sentry box, which he said showed members of specialist police who guard the UK’s nuclear infrastructure training.
He said: “It is a direct breach of national security and is putting their lives at risk.”
The objections were supported by Caldicot West End Labour councillor Jill Bond who said evidence from walkers, some who said they’d used the path for 50 years, shouldn’t have been admitted as they had accessed the path since it was closed.
But Caldicot Cross Labour councillor Jackie Strong said: “The maps and various photographs show quite clearly people have used that path, or walkway, or made that journey through it for the last 30, 40, 50 years.
The committee agreed that the council will amend the definitive map to show the footpaths, and there will be a 42 day period for any objections to be made.
If the objections cannot be resolved, the issue will be decided by the Welsh Government or a public inquiry.