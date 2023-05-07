ROSS Juniors FC are very proud to put King Charles III's Royal Cypher on their pitches this week to mark His Majesty’s coronation.
A JUniors spokesperson said: "The club in 2014 was very proud and honoured to receive the Queens Award for Voluntary Service for its work in the community.
"The club continues to build upon the values and initiatives that were central to receiving this fantastic award.
"The club is privileged to be associated the Royal Family and especially this weekend.
"Everyone at the club will be wearing their kit and club wear with extra pride this weekend as the club badge has the Queens Award for Voluntary Service embroidered on it."