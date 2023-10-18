THE creator of a hit global TV show which shone a spotlight on the Forest and Wye Valley says now feels like the right time to bring it to a close following the launch of its fourth series.
The last instalments of Netflix coming-of-age comedy drama Sex Education are now streaming, with series creator Laurie Nunn saying it seems like the right time to end the show due to the actors ageing and not being able to play teenagers forever.
Starring Gillian Anderson as sex therapist Jean Milburn and her son Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, it follows the lives of teenagers and adults in the fictional town of Moordale as they navigate issues surrounding their bodies, relationships and sexualities.
Filming for the show has taken place at well-known spots in Symonds Yat, Monmouth, Tintern, Redbrook, Llandogo, Bigsweir, Bream and Parkend.
As well as the red and white timbered ’Chalet’ in Symonds Yat East – now on the market for £1.5m – where Otis and his mum ‘live’, the aerial shot introducing the series followed the River Wye to the distinctive house behind the riverside Saracens Head pub.
Other locations have included the 92-year-old family-owned Browns stores in Llandogo, the Wireworks Bridge at Tintern where Otis and best friend Eric ride to school, the Grade II-listed Bigsweir House, The Bull Pen holiday let at Blistors Farm near Bream, Dean Forest Railway, and the Sterretts caravan park at Symonds Yat.
At its height, it attracted 40 million viewers, with fans from around the world knocked out by its ground-breaking storylines and subject matter, and its stunning locations.
Launching the final series, Nunn said: “I think the show definitely could have continued, (but) all of the actors are obviously much older now. We’re all much older than when we started, so I think with a teen show, there’s always a sort of endpoint because people can’t play teenagers forever.
“But, yeah, it definitely felt like the right time to bring it to a close.”