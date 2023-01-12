More patients visited A&E at Gloucestershire Health and Care last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 5,622 patients visited minor injury units at Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust in December.
That was a rise of 1% on the 5,569 visits recorded during November, and 56% more than the 3,596 patients seen in December 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in December 2020, there were 4,370 visits to minor injury units run by Gloucestershire Health and Care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.3 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 5% compared to November, and 22% more than the 1.9 million seen during December 2021.